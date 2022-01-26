Hyderabad FC head coach speaks about the difficulty of preparation ahead of ISL clash against Odisha FC

Hyderabad FC will play away to Odisha FC in their next match in the Indian Super League. The last outing between the sides ended in a 6-1 win for the Nizams.

Hyderabad FC's star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche came close to registering a hat-trick in that match. But he was denied that opportunity as one of the strikes was counted as an own-goal from Hector Rodas.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez Roca answered a few questions from the media ahead of the side's ISL clash against the Juggernauts.

The Spaniard emphasized on the condition that his side are under on account of the Covid-19 outbreak that has become a concern for all the teams now. He said:

"The first thing is the health of the players. I know it's difficult for the authorities as well. I am totally sure that they are trying to do their best for the competition. At this moment, all eleven teams have positive cases. I do not know if it's the correct time to think about football. It is a very difficult decision to make. But now it is more of a mental competition than a sports competition."

Manolo went on to praise in-form winger Aniket Jadhav. He said:

"Aniket is a player with a lot of qualities. He is young and can improve in his decision-making. He can be an important player for India in the future. But for now he is an important player for our team."

The Nizams recorded a 4-0 win against SC East Bengal in their last game. However, Manolo feels that the tournament is far from over. The side still has eight games to play and all of them are equally important.

"I don't see any difference"- Hyderabad FC head coach on Odisha FC

Odisha FC has seen a change in management. Kino Garcia has been appointed as the interim head coach following the departure of Kiko Ramirez. This has not affected the Hyderabad FC gaffer. He said:

"I don't see any difference. The score was 6-1. But they had some clear chances to score their second goal of the game."

Manolo Marquez stated that as of now they are unable to determine which players they will be able to field because of the current scenario. He further added that due to the present status of the Covid-19 outbreak within teams, coaches are forced to field players outside their natural position.

