ISL: Kerala Blasters FC announce contract extension for Karanjit Singh on an one-year deal

Kerala Blasters FC have retained the services of veteran goalkeeper Karanjit Singh for another year, the club announced in a press release on Monday. The Blasters signed Singh last year as a replacement for the injured Albino Gomes.

Earlier in the pre-season, the Yellow Army also announced contract extensions for Bijoy Varghese, Jeakson Singh, Marko Leskovic, and Prabhsukhan Gill. Hence, Kerala have managed to keep hold of their successful goalkeeping duo from last season which might help them conjure up some stability.

Elated about extending his stay at the club, the Punjab-born custodian said (as quoted by ANI):

"I’m delighted to continue with Kerala Blasters. I hope to impart the knowledge I have earned through my experience to my teammates. I also look forward to getting on the field and helping the team win the cup this year, especially for the enthusiastic fans who encourage us in every step of the way!"

Karanjit Singh brings an ample load of experience and professionalism to that reserve keeper role in Kerala Blasters FC

The 36-year-old goalkeeper started out his professional career after joining JCT FC in 2004. He spent the next six seasons with the club before moving to Salgaocar before winning the 2010-11 I-League in his debut season.

Later, in 2015, he was signed by Chennaiyin FC, where he played until 2019, winning the Hero ISL title in both the 2015 and 2017-18 seasons. He served as a goalkeeping coach towards the end of his time with Chennaiyin FC. Finally, in the January transfer window of 2021 Karanjit joined the Blasters.

Karanjit Singh has the experience of playing in 49 matches in the Indian Super League with 118 saves and 13 clean sheets. His ample experience makes him the perfect choice to be a reserve keeper, behind Golden Glove winning keeper Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. He has also has made 17 appearances for the Indian National Team.

Kerala Blasters FC Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys underlined the professionalism and attitude that the veteran 'keeper brings along with his vast experience.

“Karanjit is a record holder participant among the ISL players. His professionalism and attitude is obviously why he has been successful during his long career. He is a great example to young players and that is why we need this kind of professionals in our team.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far