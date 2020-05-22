Vikram Pratap Singh in action

Indian Arrows youngster Vikram Pratap Singh is set to put pen to paper with Mumbai City FC, Sportskeeda can confirm.

The 18-year-old has been the most sought-after young Indian player this summer after enjoying an impressive I-League campaign with the Indian Arrows last term. Vikram was wanted by a host of clubs, including Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters, but the youngster is edging closer to a move to the former.

"After carefully assessing the options, Vikram has opted for Mumbai City FC. The deal is edging closer after the 18-year-old struck a verbal agreement to join the Islanders. He is excited about the prospect of working with Sergio Lobera," a source close to Sportskeeda said

The youngster has played in different positions across the pitch over a couple of seasons for the I-League outfit. Although his preferred position is the right-wing, his flexibility to play anywhere across the forward line makes him a prized asset.

Versatility is not only his strength, though. His productivity in the final third is another useful facet of his game. Vikram found the back of the net on four occasions for Indian Arrows last season.

Having broken through the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA), the 18-year-old's superior displays made him an integral part of the India U-16 side. He is now set to be reunited at Mumbai City with ex-Indian Arrows star Anwar Ali.

Recently acquired by the City Football Group, the Islanders have been on a spending spree to bolster their chances of getting their hands on the ISL trophy for the first time in their history.

Not only have the Mumbai-based club roped in Sergio Lobera for the forthcoming season, but they are also acting swiftly to fulfill his demands. The Gaurs' prominent players including Mandar Rao Desai, Ahmed Jahouh, and Mourtada Fall are on the verge of signing for Mumbai City FC. Vikram Pratap Singh will become the latest addition to the Islanders' squad.

With players like Raynier Fernandes, Amrinder Singh, and Rowllin Borges already in the squad, Mumbai City FC have quite a few quality players all over the pitch. Lobera will be hoping to get his new team playing a good brand of football and end their wait for the ISL trophy.