ISL: Mumbai City FC sign forward David Williams from ATK Mohun Bagan

Mumbai City FC have acquired the services of Australian frontman David Williams from ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season.

Days after signing the best player of the 2021-22 ISL season, Greg Stewart, the Islanders have further bolstered their attack with the recruitment of former A-League star Williams, the Times of India reported. The 34-year-old made the switch from Wellington Phoenix to ISL in 2019, playing for Atletico de Kolkata. He made 18 appearances in his first season and scored seven goals, along with five assists.

Since the merger, Williams has continued with ATK Mohun Bagan for the next two seasons, making 38 appearances along the way and registering 10 goals and three assists.

#AFCCup2022 @AFCCup @willo_15 @manvir_singh07 = goals in qualifying rounds!



🤩 How excited are you to watch this duo in the group stage?



#AFCCup2022 | @atkmohunbaganfc goals in qualifying rounds!🤩 How excited are you to watch this duo in the group stage? 👊 @willo_15 ➕ @manvir_singh07 = 6️⃣ goals in qualifying rounds!🤩 How excited are you to watch this duo in the group stage?#AFCCup2022 | @atkmohunbaganfc https://t.co/CIjlfMygp3

The Australian international has been in hot form recently in the qualification rounds for the AFC Cup 2022. In Round 2 of the Qualifiers, the former Melbourne City striker scored in a 5-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka's Blue Star. Furthermore, Williams scored a hat-trick for the Mariners against Abahani Limited Dhaka.

Mumbai City FC gearing up for the upcoming ISL season with a refilled arsenal

After finishing fifth in the Indian Super League in the 2021-22 season, the Islanders narrowly missed out on the playoffs. They had a decent run in the AFC Champions League, where they finished second in Group B with two wins, a draw and three losses. But they couldn't make it into the knockout phase. This has been the story of Mumbai City FC's season -- so close, yet so far.

The Islanders have already acquired the signature of Stewart, who was the talisman for Jamshedpur FC. The Scot was directly involved in 20 goal contributions (10 goals and 10 assists) for the Red Miners this season. His addition, alongside David Williams, will give Mumbai City FC some of the finest creative players in the final third.

Mumbai City FC have also extended the contracts of their foreign duo Ahmed Jahouh and Mourtada Fall earlier in the season. But it's still only May and expect Mumbai to make some more noise in the transfer window ahead of the upcoming season.

