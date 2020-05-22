ISL: Nerijus Valskis unsure about his future with Chennaiyin FC

Nerijus Valskis

Striker Nerijus Valskis has revealed that Chennaiyin FC are yet to open formal talks with his representatives over a new contract since the culmination of the season. Valskis has attracted interest from several Asian clubs including Hyderabad FC after an impressive stint with the Blues in the subcontinent.

The 32-year-old Lithuanian joined the Marina Machans for the 2019-20 campaign and powered his team to the runners-up spot by finding the back of the net on 15 occasions. Roy Krishna and Bartholomew Ogbeche were level on goals with him last season, but Valskis won the Golden Boot because he had more assists than the other two.

Valskis was questioned about his future by Footiepedia during an Instagram chat session this week. This is what he had to say:

"I hope I come back (to India) one day. Right now, I don’t know. Let us see what happens. At present, I am speaking with a team outside India. It has been two months since I last spoke to Chennaiyin FC. The CFC management hasn’t spoken with me since the conclusion of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 6."

Valskis has prior experience of playing in Asia as he had plied his trade for clubs in Thailand and Israel before moving to India last year. His extraordinary turnaround under Owen Coyle has earned him plaudits from everyone across the country.

As a result, the 2019-20 ISL Golden Boot winner has received the attention of several clubs with Hyderabad FC going a step further and submitting an offer. The Lithuanian has also refused to rule out a return to Chennaiyin. Valskis added:

"I have an offer from Hyderabad FC. With Kerala Blasters FC, it was just a rumour. That is what my agent told me. I think so I will stay in Asia, but I don’t know if it will be India or another country. I hope to come back (to India) and continue what I started. But, it is hard. As I said before, it has been two months since we have been in contact. So, I have to move forward. I want to continue at CFC but what can I do if the club doesn’t speak to me? You never know where I will be (next season), whether in Chennaiyin or in a team in some other country."

As reported by Sportskeeda earlier, the forthcoming ISL season is likely to commence by November. However, the breakout of the novel coronavirus has necessitated clubs to freeze their transfer plans until they get a clearer picture of next season's schedule. As for Valskis, Chennaiyin FC will be hoping to sign him once again, but it largely depends on their financial situation.