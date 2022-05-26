ISL: Odisha FC ropes in Nikhil Prabhu on a permanent two-year deal

Odisha FC have completed the signing of defender Nikhil Prabhu from Hyderabad FC for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year, the club announced on Wednesday.

Nikhil joined the Juggernauts on loan in December and made three appearances in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 21-year-old is a versatile defender who can play in multiple positions and even contribute, occasionally, with his goalscoring opportunities. The Hyderabad-born youngster is a specialist when it comes to set pieces.

Prabhu started out his footballing career in Gujarat when he was just nine. But later, he moved to Mumbai for greener pastures and captained the U16s and U18s state sides before joining Mumbai FC in 2017.

He represented several local clubs including PIFA Colaba, Kenkre FC, and the then MDFA Elite Division side Mumbai FC.

Prabhu shone in the Khelo India games, MDFA Elite Division, and the Santosh Trophy throughout his time in the state. He captained Hyderabad FC in the 2nd Division League last season and has been named to the first-team roster for the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

The defender is also expected to be a positive influence in the Odisha FC dressing room with his attitude on and off the pitch.

Odisha FC are gearing up for the upcoming 2022-23 ISL season

The Juggernauts had a disappointing 2021-22 season as they finished seventh in the points table, 11 points behind the playoff spots. Midway through the season, the Odisha club had to part ways with their former boss Kiko Ramírez as the results weren’t coming their way.

Odisha FC @OdishaFC



Head over to our YouTube channel to watch his interview



#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame We caught up with Nikhil in Mumbai for a quick chat 🗣🎙Head over to our YouTube channel to watch his interview We caught up with Nikhil in Mumbai for a quick chat 🗣🎙Head over to our YouTube channel to watch his interview 📺⬇️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame

Assistant coach Kino Garcia took over on an interim basis but the fate of the club didn't alter immediately. Coming into the new season, there are still clouds of doubts hovering over the club's future in accordance with manager and player signings.

However, OFC have an incredibly talented and young core group of players. But their biggest challenge will be holding on to that bunch. On top of that, if the Juggarnauts can add a few key foreign signings, they could be a real nuisance for the top sides in the upcoming season.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat