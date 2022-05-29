ISL: Odisha FC sign Michael Soosairaj on a two-year deal from ATK Mohun Bagan

Odisha FC have acquired the services of Michael Soosairaj on a two-year deal from ATK Mohun Bagan, the club announced on Saturday.

The left-winger was a part of the ATK Mohun Bagan setup last season but made only five appearances owing to injury woes. Speaking about signing for the Juggernauts, the 27-year-old exclaimed:

"I am so excited to have joined Odisha FC and I am looking forward to playing my first game at the Kalinga Stadium. I hope I give you guys my best and entertain you guys as well. Ama Team, Ama Game!"

The Tamil Nadu-born winger started out his professional career at the Arrows Football Club of the CFA Senior Division. Soon after, he joined another Chennai City and made his senior debut in the 2016-17 I-League. Soosairaj also represented Tamil Nadu in the Santosh Trophy.

Michael Soosairaj ISL journey started with Jamshedpur FC

Following his stint at Chennai City, the talented winger made his switch to ISL side Jamshedpur FC for the 2018-19 season. Michael played 14 matches, scoring four goals and helping the Red Miners finish fifth in the league table.

Atletico de Kolkata came racing for his signature after the season with Jamshedpur. Under head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, the speedy winger played 20 matches in the 2019-20 season, scoring three goals. ATK conquered their third ISL championship that season. Soosairaj also made his international debut in 2019, against Curacao, during the King’s Cup.

The Indian winger was also part of the subsequent ATK Mohun Bagan setup for the 2020-21 season. But he suffered an injury in the campaign opener and was sidelined for the rest of the season. Although he returned to full fitness, Michael didn't find a concrete spot in ATK Mohun Bagan's starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC President, Raj Athwal, was seemingly elated by the signing and said:

"We are delighted to have secured the services of a player of Soosairaj’s calibre. We hope that he can contribute to our team’s success for the next two seasons, by putting in performances that we all know he is capable of.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule