ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match

Hyderabad FC continue to stay at the bottom of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points following a 1-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, March 9, away from home.

The Nizams have eight points from 19 matches, having won one, lost 13, and drawn five matches in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League. The Hyderabad-based franchise has a goal difference of -24, scoring nine goals and conceding 33.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC are 11th in the standings with 18 points from as many games, including five wins, three draws, and 10 losses. They have a goal difference of -10, having scored 18 goals and conceded 28.

Late strike helps Hyderabad FC beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 away from home

Speaking of the match, Sajad Hussian Parray found the back of the net in the 89th minute to guide Hyderabad FC to their first victory of ISL 2023-24. They fielded an Indian lineup for the first time in ISL's history, and it turned their fate around as they bagged three full points.

Chennaiyin FC have 13 shots of which seven were on target, while Hyderabad FC have two out of their 13 shots on target. Despite having more number of shots on target, the Marina Machans failed to find the back of the net.

The hosts had 69% possession, 249 passes in the match, and 72% pass accuracy. Meanwhile, the Nizams had only 31% possession, 204 passes, and a pass accuracy of 52%.

The Marina Machans committed 15 fouls but none of their players got into the referee's book, while Hyderabad FC players committed 14 fouls and were awarded three yellow cards and a red card.

The red card was given to center-back Mohammed Rafi in the 90+7th minute as he received his second yellow card of the match. The 22-year-old will miss his club's next ISL 2023-24 match.