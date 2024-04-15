ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match

FC Goa moved to the second position in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 points table following a 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC on Sunday, April 14.

The Gaurs have 45 points from 22 matches, including 13 wins, six draws, and three losses. They have a goal difference of 18, having scored 39 goals and conceded 21.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, finished sixth in the ISL 2023-24 standings with 27 points from 22 encounters. The Marina Machans have registered eight wins, three draws, and 11 losses in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

They finished their campaign with a goal difference of -10, having scored 26 goals and conceded 36.

As a result of FC Goa's win, Mohun Bagan Super Giant slipped to the third position with 45 points from 21 matches, having won 14, lost four, and drawn three. The Kolkata giants have a goal difference of 20, having scored 45 goals and conceded 20.

They will take on Mumbai City FC in the final league stage encounter of the Indian Super League 2023-24. Both teams will have their eyes on the ISL Shield, while the Kolkata-based club will look to finish in the top two as well.

Here are the scenarios for both teams to win the ISL Shield:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Defeat Mumbai City FC on April 15

Mumbai City FC

Win/Draw against Mohun Bagan Super Giant (avoid a loss)

FC Goa beat 10-man Chennaiyin FC 4-1 at home

Chennaiyin FC took an early lead in the game with Rahim Ali finding the back of the net in the 13th minute. However, they went into the half-time break with the score reading 3-1 in favor of FC Goa.

Borja Herrera scored a goal in the 33rd minute, Carlos Martinez converted a penalty in the 38th minute, and Brandon Fernandes found the back of the net in the 45+3 minute for the Gaurs.

Carlos Martinez scored another goal in the 72nd minute to guide the hosts to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC on Sunday. Sachu Siby was sent off in the 35th minute.