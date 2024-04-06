ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC match

Having qualified for the playoffs, FC Goa secured a dominating 4-0 win over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 game at Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Mumbai City FC continues to lead the standings with 13 wins, two losses, and five draws. The team has 44 points, five ahead of the second-ranked Odisha FC. They are in exemplary form, registering four consecutive wins in their past five encounters.

Mohun Bagan retained their third rank with 39 points (goal difference of 15), while Goa consolidated their fourth position with 39 points at a goal difference of 14. Kerala Blasters are settled in the fifth rank, winning nine games and losing eight contests, pocketing 30 points.

The top five sides have qualified for the playoffs, while five teams are chasing the sixth playoff spot. Interestingly, four teams are battling it out for the League Shield as the ISL 2023-24 is expected to finish on a thrilling note.

Hyderabad FC continues to carry the wooden spoon with one win in the competition. They have 15 losses in the season, with five encounters ending in a draw. They have racked up only eight points in the campaign.

FC Goa 4 - 0 Hyderabad FC

Substitute Noah Sadaoui was the wrecker-in-chief for the Gaurs on Friday as he claimed a hat-trick within 12 minutes of the second half to turn the tables upside down. This was the third-fastest hat-trick in terms of minutes between the first and the third strike in ISL history.

Though Noah started the game on the bench, the goalless first half saw him entering the field as a sub in the second half. Noah managed to find a cross from Yasir and hit the back of the net to find the first goal for his side.

Seven minutes later, Noah continued his dominance as he went past the opposition's defensive trio of Sajjad Parray, Alex Saji, and Mohammed Rafi to find the net for the second consecutive instance.

In the 59th minute, Yasir managed to deliver a low cross to Noah, who converted it into his third and last goal of the night.

FC Goa will take on Jamshedpur FC in their next game on April 9, while Hyderabad FC will lock horns with Kerala Blasters FC on April 12.