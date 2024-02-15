ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan SG match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have climbed two spots to occupy the third position in the ISL 2023-24 points table following a comfortable 1-0 victory over FC Goa on Wednesday, February 14.

They have 26 points from 13 matches, having won eight, drawn a couple, and lost three. The Mariners have a goal difference of eight, having scored 24 goals and conceded 16 thus far in the tournament.

Mohun Bagan's victory over FC Goa has seen Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC slip by a position each to fourth and fifth, respectively. Kerala Blasters FC have 26 points from 14 matches, while Mumbai City FC have 25 points from 13 encounters.

The Blasters have won eight, drawn two, and lost four matches in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They have a goal difference of four, scoring 19 and conceding 15 goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC have registered seven wins, four draws, and a couple of losses in the 10th edition. The Islanders have a nine-goal difference, having scored 21 goals and conceded 12.

FC Goa remain second in the standings despite losing to Mohun Bagan in their latest outing. They have 28 points and a goal difference of 12 from 13 matches in the tournament.

Odisha FC are placed atop the points table with 31 points from 15 matches. NorthEast United FC (16 points), Bengaluru FC (15 points), Jamshedpur FC (14 points), Punjab FC (14 points), East Bengal (12 points), Chennaiyin FC (12 points), and Hyderabad FC (four points) are placed sixth to the 12th in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table.

Dimitri Petratos guides Mohun Bagan SG to a 1-0 victory against FC Goa

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defeated FC Goa 1-0 in an Indian Super League 2023-24 contest on Wednesday, February 14. Dimitri Petratos scored the only goal of the match in the 74th minute to guide the Mariners to a victory at the Fatorda Stadium.