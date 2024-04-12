ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match

Kerala Blasters FC have retained the fifth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 3-1 victory over Hyderabad FC on April 12 (Friday).

They have 33 points from 22 games, including 10 wins, three draws, and nine losses. The Blasters have a goal difference of one, having scored 32 goals and conceded one.

The win has ensured that Kerala Blasters FC will finish fifth and Chennaiyin FC will have to settle for the sixth position in the ISL 2023-24 standings.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have finished at the bottom of the standings with eight points from 22 matches, having won one, lost 16, and drawn five. The Nizams finish their campaign with a goal difference of -33, having scored 10 and conceded 43.

Kerala Blasters FC beat Hyderabad FC 3-1 to finish fifth in the standings

Kerala Blasters FC were 1-0 up at half-time, courtesy of Mohammed Aimen finding the back of the net in the 34th minute of the game. Daisuke Sakai (51') and Nihal Sudeesh (81') scored a goal each in the second half to hand the Blasters a 3-0 lead.

Hyderabad FC's only overseas player Joao Victor put one past the goalkeeper in the 88th minute. He scored a consolation goal for the Nizams as they lost the match 1-3 and also finished last in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table.

ISL 2023-24: Remaining league stage fixtures (All Times mentioned in IST)

Saturday, April 13 - NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, 7.30pm IST (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, Assam)

Sunday, April 14 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, 7.30pm IST (Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa)

Monday, April 15 - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, 7.30pm IST (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, West Bengal [Also known as Salt Lake Stadium])