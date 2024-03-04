ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC match

NorthEast United FC have retained the eighth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 2-2 draw with Hyderabad FC on Monday, March 4.

The Highlanders have 20 points from 17 matches, including four wins, eight draws, and five losses thus far in the competition. They have a goal difference of -4, having scored 23 goals and conceded 27.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, continue to hold the bottom position in the ISL 2023-24 standings with five points from 18 encounters. The Nizams have 13 losses and five draws, and are yet to register their maiden victory in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

The Hyderabad-based franchise has a goal difference of -25, scoring five goals and conceding 33.

Hyderabad FC come from behind to force a draw with NorthEast United FC

Hyderabad FC made a comeback into the game to split points with NorthEast United FC as the match ended in a 2-2 draw on Monday, March 4.

Parthib Gogoi opened the scoring for NorthEast United FC in the 32nd minute. The Highlanders entered the half-time break with a 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead when Hyderabad FC player Alex Saji scored an own goal in the 51st minute.

NorthEast United FC were enjoying a comfortable 2-0 lead in the game. However, a couple of mistakes cost them two points.

Makan Chothe (70') and Joao Victor (76') scored a goal each to ensure Hyderabad FC got a point. The hosts had 12 shots in the match, of which two went into the net. Meanwhile, the Highlanders had four of their 13 shots on target, of which they managed to convert only two.

The Nizmas will play their next match against Chennaiyin FC away from home on Saturday, March 9. NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, will lock horns with Punjab FC on Thursday, March 7, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.