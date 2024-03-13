ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant retained their second position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 4-3 victory over Kerala Blasters FC on Wednesday, March 11.

The Kolkata Giants have 39 points from 18 matches, including 12 wins, three draws, and as many losses. They have a goal difference of 16, having scored 38 goals and conceded 22 goals thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Mumbai City FC also have 39 points from 19 encounters this season, having won 11, drawn six, and lost two matches. However, they are placed above Mohun Bagan Super Giant, courtesy of a better goal difference (17). The Islanders have scored 34 goals and conceded 17 goals.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC have retained the fifth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings despite a hard-fought loss on Wednesday. They have 29 points from 18 matches, having won nine, lost seven, and drawn a couple of games.

The Kerala-based franchise has a score difference of three, scoring 26 goals and conceding 23 so far in the 10th edition of the ISL.

Mohun Bagan beats Kerala Blasters in seven-goal thriller

Armando Sadiku scored the opening goal of the night in the fourth minute for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. With no more goals scored in the first half, the Kolkata Giants went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

Vibin Mohanan found the back of the net in the 54th minute for Kerala Blasters FC to level the score 1-1. Meanwhile, Armando Sadiku completed his brace by scoring a goal in the 60th minute, handing his side a one-goal lead.

Dimitrios Diamantakos (63') scored a goal for Kerala Blasters FC and Deepak Tangri (68') found the back of the net for Mohun Bagan Super Giant to make the score 3-2 in favor of the tourists.

Jason Cummings (90+7') put one past the goalkeeper in the stoppage time of the second half to extend Mohun Bagan's lead by two goals. However, the lead was brought down to one goal when Dimitrios Diamantakos scored in the 90+9th minute for the Blasters.

The seven-goal thriller ended in favor of Mohun Bagan Super Giant as they defeated hosts Kerala Blasters FC 4-3 on Tuesday.