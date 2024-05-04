ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after league stage

Mohun Bagan Super Giant finished atop the ISL 2023-24 points table with 48 points from 22 matches, including 15 wins, three draws, and four losses. The ISL Shield winners had a goal difference of 21, having scored 47 goals and conceded 26.

Mumbai City FC finished second in the ISL standings and earned a direct qualification into the semi-finals. The Islanders bagged 47 points from 22 encounters, having won 14 matches, lost three, and drawn five. They finished their league-stage campaign with a goal difference of 23, having scored 42 goals and conceded 19.

The other teams securing an ISL 2023-24 playoff berth included FC Goa (45 points), Odisha FC (39 points), Kerala Blasters FC (33 points), and Chennaiyin FC (27 points).

The Gaurs registered 13 wins, six draws, and three losses, while the Kalinga Warriors won 11 matches, drew six, and lost five matches in the league stage. Kerala Blasters FC registered 10 wins, three draws, and nine losses. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC won eight matches, lost 11 games, and drew the remaining three encounters.

FC Goa had a goal difference of 18, having scored 39 goals and conceded 21. Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters finished their campaign with a goal difference of 12 and 1, respectively. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC finished the league stage with a goal difference of -10.

Where did the other clubs finish in the ISL 2023-24 points table?

NorthEast United FC finished seventh in the standings with 26 points, having won six, lost, and drawn eight matches each. They had a goal difference of -4, having scored 30 goals and conceded 34.

Punjab FC and East Bengal FC finished eighth and ninth, respectively, with 24 points each. They lost 10, won six, and drew as many games apiece. The Shers had a goal difference of -7, while the Kolkata-based club finished the campaign with a goal difference of -2.

Bengaluru FC (22 points and a goal difference of -14), and Jamshedpur FC (21 points and a goal difference of -5) were the next two teams in the standings. They finished 10th and 11th, respectively.

Hyderabad FC finished at the bottom of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with eight points from 22 encounters. They lost 16, drew five, and registered a solitary win against Chennaiyin FC in the ongoing season.

The Nizams had a goal difference of -33, having scored 10 goals and conceded 43.