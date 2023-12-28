ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant crashed to a surprising 0-1 loss to Kerala Blasters FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday, December 27.

This is the Mariners' second loss in a row at home after they were thrashed 1-4 by FC Goa on December 23.

Juan Ferrando's men conceded an early goal in just the ninth minute of the game when Blasters' forward Dimitrios Diamantakos found himself in a difficult angle but put his left foot through the ball anyway and found the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith could hardly do anything about it. The Blasters put up a strong defensive performance to ensure that they kept the lead for the rest of the game and did not give the Mariners even a whiff of a chance to equalise.

With these three points, the Blasters maintain their lead at the top of the league table. They have 26 points to their name as opposed to their closest competitor FC Goa's 23. They have, however, played three games more than Goa. Mohun Bagan remain in the fifth position on the table with 19 points inside their kitty.

Mohun Bagan suffer second home defeat in a row

The Mariners were lacklustre in their offensive attempts on goal on Wednesday, with many crossing attempts being either blocked or not finding the intended targets.

Jason Cummings was marked strongly by the Kerala Blasters defenders and was not afforded much room in the final third at all. Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos tried their best to unlock the defence but were largely unsuccessful.

The Blasters will be pleased with themselves with this crucial victory away from home in their last game of the year. The Mariners will have to find solutions to the temporary slump in form.