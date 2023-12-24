ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mohun Bagan Super Giants vs FC Goa match

Indian Super League (ISL) leaders FC Goa thrashed the defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants 4-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, December 23.

With this win, FC Goa asserted their position in the league standings after securing the full three points, while Mohun Bagan Super Giants slipped one place.

Before this contest, FC Goa were sitting at the top of the ISL points table with 20 points in eight matches courtesy of six wins and two draws. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giants were third with 19 points in eight matches. They had six wins, one draw, and one loss against their name.

FC Goa are now three points clear at the top with one game in hand. They have 23 points in nine matches with seven wins and two draws.

At the same time, Mohun Bagan Super Giants have slipped to the fourth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table 19 points in nine matches. The Kolkata-based team has registered six wins, one draw, and two losses.

Kerala Blasters FC are still second with 20 points in 10 matches but Mumbai City FC have moved to third place in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings. Mumbai City FC also have 19 points after nine matches but they have a goal difference of +8 in comparison to Mohun Bagan Super Giants' +6.

FC Goa get ahead in the Indian Super League 2023-24 title race with a 4-1 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giants

The defending champions had no answers to FC Goa's brilliance on the night as they surrendered the game at their home.

The Gaurs opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Noah Sadaoui converted a penalty calmly. Victor Rodriguez scored the second goal in the 42nd minute, burying the ball into the back of the net following an eye-catching teamwork in the box.

Noah Sadaoui completed his brace with a low shot from the left in the extra time of the first half to take the lead to 3-0. However, four minutes later, Dimitri Petratos pulled one goal back courtesy of a spectacular freekick to bring the scoreline to 3-1.

The Gaurs took the two-goal advantage to the half-time and did a wonderful job in defending it during the second half. The game was already done and dusted. Carlos Martinez then converted another penalty in the 91st minute to keep FC Goa's unbeaten run in the Indian Super League 2023-24 intact.