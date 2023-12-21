ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant match

Mumbai City FC (previously fifth) have moved to the fourth position in the ISL 2023-24 points table, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Wednesday, December 20.

The Mumbai-based club has 19 points from nine matches, having won five wins and four draws so far this season. They have a positive goal difference of eight and are yet to lose a game in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have retained the third position in the standings with 19 points from eight matches.

They have six wins, one draw, and as many losses in the 10th edition of the ISL. The Kolkata-based club has a positive goal difference of nine.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have slipped to the fifth position in the ISL points table. They have 17 points and a goal difference of six from nine matches.

The Kalinga Warriors have won five matches, drawn two, and lost as many games from nine matches in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters are placed first and second, respectively with 20 points each. The table toppers are also yet to lose a game in the competition.

Chennaiyin FC (12 points), East Bengal FC (10 points), NorthEast United FC (10 points), Bengaluru FC (10 points), Punjab FC (8 points), Jamshedpur FC (6 points), and Hyderabad FC (4 points) are placed between sixth and 12th in the ISL 2023-24 points table.

The Nizams are the only club to not win a single match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Hyderabad FC to take on Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC will host 11th-placed Jamshedpur FC in the upcoming Indian Super League 2023-24 match on Thursday, December 21.

The match will take place at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.