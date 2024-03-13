ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match

Mumbai City FC have replaced Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the top of the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table, courtesy of a 4-1 victory against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday, March 12.

The Islanders have 39 points from 19 encounters, including 11 wins, six draws, and a couple of losses. They have set a difference of 17, having scored 34 goals and conceded 17 thus far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

As a result of Mumbai City FC's 4-1 victory, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have slipped to the second position in the standings.

They have 36 points from 17 encounters, having won 11 matches, losing three, and drawing as many games. The Kolkata Giants have a goal difference of 15, scoring 34 goals and conceding 19.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC retain the ninth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 standings despite a humiliating loss to the hands of the Islanders. They have 20 points from 19 matches, having registered four wins, eight draws, and seven losses.

The Highlanders have a score difference of -8, scoring 24 goals and conceding 32 so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Vikram Pratap Singh's hat-trick guides Mumbai City FC to a 4-1 victory over NorthEast United FC

Vikram Pratap Singh scored a goal each in the third and 10th minutes to hand the Islanders an early 2-0 lead in the match. Yoell van Nieff (45+7') converted a penalty in the stoppage time of the first half to ensure Mumbai City FC have a comfortable 3-0 lead at half-time.

Jithin Madathil Subran found the back of the net in the 79th minute for the Highlanders to make it 3-1. Meanwhile, Vikram Pratap Singh completed his hat-trick by putting one past the goalkeeper in the 80th minute to ensure a 4-1 win at home.