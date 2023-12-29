ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa match

FC Goa faltered in Guwahati as NorthEast United FC held them to a 1-1 draw at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday, December 29.

The draw meant that the Gaurs missed the chance to secure the top spot in the standings at the halfway stage, although they maintain an undefeated record in the league. Currently occupying the second position in the table with 24 points, FC Goa trail league leaders Kerala Blasters FC by two points, who have played two more games.

Meanwhile, the point elevated NorthEast United FC from the ninth to the sixth position in the standings with 12 points to their name.

They are currently above Chennaiyin FC on goal difference, while only one point separates them from both East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC, as the battle for the final playoff spot intensifies.

NorthEast United FC’s resolute defensive performance earns them a point against FC Goa

Both teams headed into the game in contrasting forms. FC Goa, soaring at the top, remained the only unbeaten side in the league, whereas NorthEast United were on the back of a six-game winless streak.

As anticipated, the Gaurs asserted their dominance from the outset, and they took the lead in the 20th minute. Noah Sadaoui’s pin-point delivery from the left flank found Carlos Martinez, who rose above the rest before heading the ball into the net past Mirshad Michu.

Although it was expected that FC Goa would take control of the game after the goal, NorthEast United delivered a surprise blow just seven minutes later.

Parthib Gogoi exploited space behind Goa’s defense and delivered a first-time cross, which Jithin MS converted from close range. FC Goa’s typically resolute defense, which had kept five clean sheets in the last six games, conceded an open-play goal for the first time in over 600 minutes of play.

As the half-time whistle blew, the score remained even, with both teams having had their fair share of opportunities to take the lead. The Gaurs came out of the break on a strong note, as they began pinning the Highlanders back, but the defensive resilience of the hosts restricted their chances.

While the Goan side crafted numerous half chances, Noah and Brandon Fernandes found it challenging to make an impact and get involved in the game. On the other end of the pitch, NorthEast United also had a few chances on the break, but once again, they found it difficult to trouble Arshdeep Singh in goal.

The game ultimately ended in a stalemate, with both teams unable to create any clear-cut opportunities in the second half. Manolo Marquez might have hoped for a better performance from his team, particularly considering the opportunity to reach the summit at the halfway stage.

On the flip side, Juan Pedro Benali will take satisfaction in his side’s performance, having successfully posed challenges to FC Goa while also limiting their chances.