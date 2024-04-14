ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match

NorthEast United FC have climbed two spots to finish seventh in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table following a 3-0 win over Odisha FC on Saturday (April 13).

The Highlanders finished their campaign with 26 points from 22 encounters, including six wins, eight losses, and as many draws. They have a goal difference of -4, having scored 25 goals and conceded 32.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC finished fourth in the ISL 2023-24 standings with 39 points from 22 matches, having won 11, drawn six, and lost five. The Kalinga Warriors finished the league stage with a goal difference of 12, having scored 35 goals and conceded 23.

It's confirmed that Mumbai City FC will finish in the top 2 positions. Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are the two teams in contention for the direct semi-final spot, with the former also fighting with the Islanders for the ISL Shield.

NorthEast United FC ended their ISL 2023-24 campaign on a high, defeat Odisha FC 3-0 at home

Parthib Gogoi opened the scoring in the 12th minute to hand the Highlanders a 1-0 lead in the game. Nestor Albiach doubled the lead for NorthEast United FC in the 16th minute.

Konsam Phalguni Singh (45+3') found the back of the net in the stoppage time of the first half for the Northeast-based franchise. They went into the half-time break with a three-goal lead.

With no goals scored by either side in the second half, NorthEast United FC comfortably registered a 3-0 victory over Odisha FC at home.

ISL 2023-24: Remaining league stage fixtures (All Times mentioned in IST)

Sunday, April 14 - FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, 7.30 pm IST (Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa)

Monday, April 15 - Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, 7.30 pm IST (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, West Bengal [Also known as Salt Lake Stadium])