ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after NorthEast United FC vs Punjab FC match

Punjab FC (previously 11th) have climbed a couple of spots to move to the ninth position in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table, courtesy of a 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC on Thursday, March 7.

They have 20 points from 18 encounters, losing eight, winning five, and drawing as many games. The Shers have a goal difference of -7, having scored 20 goals and conceded 27 thus far in the 10th edition of the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, NorthEast United FC have retained the eighth position in the standings with 20 points from 18 matches. They have registered four wins, eight draws, and six losses in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Although both teams have an equal number of points, the Highlanders are placed above the Shers, courtesy of a goal difference of -5. They have a better goal difference, scoring 23 goals and conceding 28 in the competition.

As a result of Punjab FC's victory, East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC have slipped to the 10th and 11th positions, respectively. The two teams have 18 points each but East Bengal FC have played one match more than the Marina Machans.

Punjab FC beat NorthEast United FC 1-0 away from home

Speaking of the match, Wilmar Jordan Gil converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to guide the Shers to a comfortable 1-0 victory on Thursday. Punjab FC had three out of nine shots on target, while NorthEast United FC had three of their 11 shots on target.

The Highlanders had 52% possession, 407 passes, and 74% pass accuracy in the match. Punjab FC, on the other hand, had 42% possession, 382 passes, and a pass accuracy of 77%.

The hosts committed 14 fouls and were awarded eight corners, while the Shers committed 10 fouls and were awarded three corners in the match.