ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters match

Mohun Bagan secured a 1-0 win over Punjab FC in the first game of the day (Saturday, April 6) in ISL 2023-24. Meanwhile, NorthEast United stunned a 2-0 over Kerala Blasters in the other game.

Mumbai City FC continue their pole position in the standings with 13 wins and two losses, securing 44 points. They are unbeaten in the past four games in the campaign.

Mohun Bagan moved one spot up to secure the second rank with 13 wins and four losses, picking up 42 points. They registered four wins and a loss in their past five encounters in the competition.

Odisha FC slipped from second to third rank with six wins and three losses, pocketing 39 points. They racked up two wins, a loss and two draws in the previous games in the tournament.

NorthEast United made a massive jump from the 11th to the seventh position in the tally after their win over Kerala Blasters. So far, they have picked up five wins and seven losses in the campaign, gathering 23 points.

Kerala Blasters remained at the fifth rank despite their loss over NEU. Punjab FC descended from 10th to 11th position after suffering a loss over Mohun Bagan.

How exactly the games panned out?

Moving to the details of the first game of the day between Mohun Bagan and Punjab FC, the former continued their shield chase with an impressive win. A beautiful strike by Dimitros Petratos in the 42nd minute helped them to take the lead.

There was no response from the opposition team to level the tally. Eventually, Punjab FC had to crash out of the race to qualify for the playoffs after their poor show. They managed to win only five games in the competition.

Shifting to the second game of the day, NorthEast United FC’s in-form attackers Nestor Albiach and Jithin MS found the net once each. They propelled NorthEast United FC to a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters.

Interestingly, for the first 83 minutes, the contest had no goals. In the last 10 minutes, NorthEast had managed to find the net on two instances to take the lead and eventually win the contest.