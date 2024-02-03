ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match

Odisha FC secured a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling clash in the ISL 2023-24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha on Friday.

With the win, Odisha FC have surged to the second spot with a total of 27 points. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, have slipped to third place with 26 points.

Roy Krishna's brace secured Odisha's eighth victory of the season, while Dimitrios Diamantakos netted the solitary goal for Kerala. Buoyed by their Super Cup runners-up finish, the Juggernauts exude a sense of belief and determination as they continue to make their mark in the ISL.

FC Goa maintain their lead at the top of the table with 27 points, boasting eight wins and three draws, and remaining unbeaten in 11 matches.

While Mumbai City FC are fourth with 22 points, Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC occupy the fifth and sixth positions, respectively. The battle for playoff spots intensifies as Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, and Bengaluru FC vie for positions.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC, and Hyderabad FC face an uphill task to join the race for the playoffs.

Saturday's ISL double-header: Punjab FC vs Bengaluru FC & Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

Saturday promises an action-packed double-header in the ISL, kicking off with Punjab FC facing Bengaluru FC. Punjab, hungry for points, will seek to capitalize on Bengaluru's recent struggles and aim for a crucial win to climb up the table.

Meanwhile, the spotlight shines on the highly anticipated Kolkaya derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC. With emotions running high, both teams will fight for the bragging rights and aim to bag crucial points to bolster their positions.

Antonio Habas is set to make a comeback to coaching duties for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while Carlos Cuadrat will be eager to continue his good work at East Bengal.