ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC match

Chenaniyin FC have managed to hold on to the sixth position in the ISL 2023-24 points table, despite losing to Punjab FC on Monday, December 18.

They have 12 points from 11 matches, having won and drawn three games each. The Chennai-based club lost their remaining five matches.

FC Goa (20 points), Kerala Blasters FC (20 points), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (19 points), Odisha FC (17 points), and Mumbai City FC (16 points) are placed between first and fifth in the Indian Super League standings.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC (10 points), NorthEast United FC (10 points), and Bengaluru FC (10 points) are behind Chennaiyin FC in the ISL points table. They are placed seventh, eighth, and ninth, respectively.

Punjab FC have moved to the 10th position in the ISL standings, having registered their first victory of the season against Chennaiyin FC in their most recent outing.

They have eight points and a negative goal difference of -8, having won one match. They have also lost and drawn five matches apiece.

Jamshedpur FC slipped to the 11th position in the ISL standings with six points from 11 matches. They have one win, three draws, and six losses thus far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Hyderabad FC are languishing at the bottom of the ISL 2023-24 points table with four draws and six losses from 10 games. They have four points and a negative goal difference of -9.

ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC beat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to register first win of the season

Indian Super League outfit Punjab FC defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 on Monday, December 18, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

French attacking midfielder Madih Talal scored the only goal of the night in the 56th minute to guide the Shers to their maiden Indian Super League victory.