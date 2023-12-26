ISL Points Table 2023-24: Updated Indian Super League standings after Punjab FC vs Odisha FC match

Odisha FC secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

As anticipated, Odisha FC asserted dominance with the ball and had territorial control during the early stages. Nevertheless, Punjab FC presented challenges on the counter-attack, with the likes of Luka Majcen, Juan Mera, and Madih Talal exploiting the gaps in midfield.

Despite Punjab’s efforts, it was the Juggernauts who capitalized on their momentum, breaking the deadlock in the 21st minute. An exquisite pass from Princeton Rebello found Isak Vanlalruatfela’s well-timed run behind Punjab’s defense, and the young winger set up Roy Krishna for a simple tap-in, marking his fifth goal of the season.

Following the goal, Talal came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but as the half-time whistle blew, Odisha FC maintained complete control, leading the game with a solitary goal.

Sergio Lobera’s team maintained their momentum into the second half, dominating possession once again. However, this time, Punjab opted to adopt a defensive approach, effectively limiting Odisha’s opportunities. In an attempt to reverse the course of the game, head coach Staikos Vergitis brought in Wilmar Jordan Gil and Brandon Vanlalaremdika during the final quarter.

Despite the tactical changes, Odisha FC’s defense stood firm, ensuring another away victory. With these three points, they climbed to the third position in the standings over Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan SG, accumulating 21 points.

Odisha are now just two points behind Kerala Blasters and FC Goa at the top. Meanwhile, Punjab FC remained 11th in the standings with eight points to their name.

Odisha FC continue their unbeaten run; Punjab FC falter

In the past two months, Sergio Lobera’s Odisha FC have been on an impressive streak and they extended their unbeaten run to ten games with this victory over Punjab FC.

During this period, they have secured eight wins and kept six clean sheets, including four in their last four games. Despite concerns about their defense at the start of the season, the team has now established a stable structure, a key factor contributing to their recent success.

With one more game left before the break, Odisha have an opportunity to reach the summit, provided other results align in their favor.

On the other hand, Punjab FC, buoyed by their recent victory over Chennaiyin FC, faced a setback against a formidable Odisha FC side.

While their defense remained solid, their attack once again struggled. Looking ahead, Punjab FC will aim to improve their performances post the break. Despite the challenges, the club has shown notable improvement in recent weeks, signaling a positive trajectory for the second half of the season.