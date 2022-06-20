ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Asish Rai ahead of new ISL season

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan have taken to their social media handles to announce the signing of Hyderabad FC's ace full-back Asish Rai on a multi-year deal.

Since topping their AFC Cup group, the Mariners have been working on building a strong unit in preparation for the upcoming football season. The Kolkata-based outfit failed to make an impact in the previous edition of the ISL, finishing third with 37 points.

The Green and Maroon brigade missed out on playing in the finals after facing defeat at the hands of eventual champions Hyderabad FC, who defeated them in a two-legged tie that ended with the scoreline 3-2 in favor of the Nizams.

Juan Ferrando's side faced issues at the back with players unable to turn up due to injury concerns. However, the addition of Asish Rai to his plans would allow him to introduce more pace and flair on the flanks combined with Manvir Singh, who usually features as a right-winger.

The former Indian Arrows full-back bagged 46 caps for Manolo Marquez's side and was an influential member of the team to lift the ISL Trophy, beating Kerala Blasters FC in the final.

ATK Mohun Bagan find perfect successor to Prabir Das in Asish Rai

Newly signed Asish Rai brings along with him traits that would complement Juan Ferrando's approach as the head coach. Rai's pace and ability to out-run opposition wingers in both offensive and defensive phases will be a massive asset to the Mariners. Over the years, Asish Rai has also developed a knack for taking shots and has shown improvement with the numbers.

His shots on target percentage has improved from 20 in the 2020-21 campaign to 55.6% in 2021-22.

