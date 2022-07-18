ISL Transfer news: ATK Mohun Bagan rope in Dimitrios Petratos

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of Australian forward Dimitrios Petratos for the upcoming season on Monday. The striker will join the side on September 1, 2022.

The 29-year-old, who was a part of the 23-man Australian national team roster for the 2018 World Cup, made his debut for Sydney FC in the 2010-11 campaign against the Newcastle Jets. His performances for the A-League catapulted him to their senior side with a two-year professional contract. He was soon in the news and was considered one of the brightest young talents to have come up in Sydney.

Petratos requested for a release after an altercation with teammate Zaljko Kalac and found his way into the Malaysian League, featuring for Kelantan FC.

He returned to Australia after one season due to foreign player restrictions in the Malaysian Super League and joined Brisbane Roars. On December 26, 2013, Petratos bagged his first-ever career hat-trick against his former team Sydney FC.

The forward made a comeback in the 2015-16 season after falling short in the 2014-15 season. He managed to feature in all of Brisbane's 29 games, finishing with a goal tally of seven and an equally impressive five assists.

Dimitrios Petratos earned his first international cap against Norway in a friendly game on March 24, 2018. The forward was left on the bench for Australia's friendly encounter against Colombia.

ATK Mohun Bagan look set for 2022-23 season

With Dimitrios Petratos in their ranks, ATK Mohun Bagan are looking set to take on the challenges set aside for them in the upcoming season. The Australian forward will play a huge role in bolstering ATK Mohun Bagan's attack against some of the top defenders in Indian football.

The former Newcastle Jets star brings along experience playing in various leagues around Asia and will also aid the side's hopes in the AFC Cup.

Earlier, they had roped in Brendan Hamill and Florentin Pogba to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.

