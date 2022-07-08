ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan rope in former Chennaiyin FC custodian Vishal Kaith

Indian Super League (ISL) giants ATK Mohun Bagan announced the signing of former Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Vishal Kaith on their social media handles on July 8.

The former Marina Machans goalkeeper had a disappointing campaign during the 2021-22 ISL season and lost his position to Debjit Majumder after a series of errors cost his side.

Kaith managed only two clean sheets in the nine games he played for the Marina Machans. He was initially the first-choice keeper under former head coach Bozidar Bandovic before losing his place to Majumder. However, under Juan Ferrando, Kaith is expected to earn a role in the starting line-up given his attributes

The 25-year-old started his football career with the AIFF Elite Academy in 2011 and was then picked up by Shillong Lajong in 2014.

Kaith was adjudged Man of the Match on his debut for the Meghalayan outfit's second game in the 2014-15 Federation Cup tie against Salgaocar. He picked up the second Man of the Match award against Mohun Bagan in his second appearance for the side.

The goalkeeper was later loaned out to Pune City FC on May 25, 2016, but did not make a single appearance for the side.

After three seasons with Pune City FC, Kaith bagged a long-term permanent deal with Chennaiyin FC. Vishal Kaith steadily rose through the ranks and became the first-choice goalkeeper for the Marina Machans.

Amrinder Singh's position is at risk at ATK Mohun Bagan after Kaith enters the side

With Vishal Kaith making the switch to ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the upcoming season, it is expected that regular custodian Amrinder Singh will have competition.

Following a disappointing season for the Mariners in which Amrinder Singh was a shadow of his former self, it is doubtful whether the custodian will still have his gaffer's backing.

With a long, intense season up ahead, the two custodians will have a lot to fight for in pursuit of a place under the crossbar for ATK Mohun Bagan.

