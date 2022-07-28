ISL Transfer News: ATK Mohun Bagan and Sandesh Jhingan part ways

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK Mohun Bagan announced the departure of Sandesh Jhingan on Thursday, July 28. The Indian national team centre-back is not part of head coach Juan Ferrando's plans for the upcoming season.

The defender had joined the Kolkata giants ahead of the 2020-21 season and was an important figure in the three-man backline deployed by former gaffer Antonio Lopez Habas. He was pivotal to the team's second-place finish behind eventual domestic-double winners Mumbai City FC in the 2020-21 season. However, the defender was then lured by Croatian outfit HNK Sibenik.

But his time in Croatia was plagued by injuries as the defender failed to make a single appearance for the club. He rejoined ATK Mohun Bagan for a second stint in January 2022 amidst an ongoing crisis with the club's performance. His addition to the backline reduced the side's loopholes in defense and helped Ferrando's side reach the semi-final play-offs.

The Mariners bowed out to eventual ISL Trophy winners Hyderabad FC after a two-legged affair. Sandesh Jhingan was included in the squad for the AFC Cup campaign.

The defender started in place of the injured Tiri in the Mariners' second group encounter against Bangladesh giants Basundhara Kings. The Green and Maroon brigade topped their group in the AFC Cup and are now preparing to get past the inter-zonal semi-final play-offs.

Former ATK Mohun Bagan defender Sandesh Jhingan looking at offers from clubs outside India

Sandesh Jhingan, who is currently without a club, is looking at offers from European sides despite interest from other ISL outfits. The defender is yet to seal a move for the upcoming season. Meanwhile, his former side ATK Mohun Bagan will begin their preparations for the 2022-23 campaign later this month.

