ISL Transfer News: Borja Herrera becomes Hyderabad FC's latest acquisition

Defending ISL champions Hyderabad FC have acquired the services of versatile Spanish midfielder Borja Herrera, the club announced on Friday. The 29-year-old joins the Nizams on a one-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Herrera started his football journey at the Las Palmas academy. He was part of Manolo Marquez's squad at the Anexo Del Estadio Gran Canaria. The versatile midfielder is bringing along a vast amount of experience from featuring in all domestic leagues across Spain. Herrera has also spent a season in Israel with Maccabi Netanya.

In a statement issued by the club, Borja Herrera shared his excitement about signing for the Nizams. He said:

"This is a very good opportunity for me. Hyderabad FC is a great project with great fans and are currently the Champions. I cannot wait to take on this new challenge."

Herrera's versatility and experience will add more value and depth to Manolo Marquez's side as the Spanish gaffer will look to add more silverware to the club's trophy cabinet. The midfielder is already accustomed to his gaffer's methods and should not take long to flourish under him in the upcoming season.

Borja's versatility will be an asset to Hyderabad FC, claims Manolo Marquez

In a club statement, the Nizams' head coach Manolo Marquez spoke on how Herrera's inclusion would benefit the side in the upcoming season. He said:

"Borja is a complete and technically gifted player. From centre-back to centre-midfield, from a box-to-box role to playing as a winger, he is an effective option in the squad."

The former Las Palmas midfielder will soon start preparations with his teammates before venturing out for his first competitive game for the club.

