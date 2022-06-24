ISL Transfer News: Central defender Enes Sipovic and Kerala Blasters FC part ways

Kerala Blasters FC and central defender Enes Sipovic have mutually parted ways, the club announced on its social media handles on Friday (June 24).

The Bosnian defender left the Yellow Tuskers after an important season for the club, given their comeback in the top half of the table. The 31-year-old started the campaign alongside Marko Leskovic but soon lost his place to young Ruivah Hormipam.

Hormipam's partnership with Leskovic at the heart of the Yellow Tuskers defense blossomed and Sipovic found it difficult to make a comeback to the starting line-up.

However, the Bosnian was occasionally subbed on when head coach Ivan Vukomanovic sought more protection at the back to hold on to a small lead.

Sipovic's only goal for Vukomanovic's side came in the 1-0 win against SC East Bengal. Enes Sipovic's second tenure in Indian football has been more impressive than his stint at Chennaiyin FC.

During Sipovic's time at Chennaiyin FC, the team only managed to secure an eighth-place finish in the table. Despite making a number of appearances for the Marina Machans, Sipovic's record at the club did not reflect his true potential.

Kerala Blasters FC announce the signing of Saurav Mandal

The Yellow Tuskers announced the signing of young attacker Saurav Mandal on Thursday (June 23). The former Churchill Brothers winger is expected to add an edge to Vukomanovic's philosophy. He is the second player from the Goan outfit to have made his way into the Yellow Tuskers' dressing room in this transfer window after Bryce Miranda.

Ivan Vukomanovic is building his team around young talent who could prove to be beneficial to the team in the seasons to come.

