Chennaiyin FC bid adieu to their foreign contingent

Yesterday, Chennaiyin FC's star forward Nerijus Valskis announced through a post on his social media account that he isn't part of the club's plans going forward. Earlier today, the Marina Machans declared on their social media handles that the club is parting ways with all six foreigners from the team last season.

Defender Slavko Damjanovic, midfielders Ariel Borysiuk and Vladimir Koman and forwards Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz and Mirlan Murzaev have all parted ways with the club.

After a disappointing ISL 2021-22 campaign that saw the Marina Machans struggle during their course despite a bright start, the management have opted for a fresh start ahead of next season. The Marina Machans finished eighth in the table with 20 points from as many games.

Forwards Mirlan Murzaev and Lukasz Gikiewicz failed to drive the team's title hopes as they lacked an edge in the final third. Former Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis was onboarded by the club in the January transfer window but the Lithuanian failed to deliver this time.

Critics pointed out that the system devised by former coach Bozidar Bandovic did not suit the available players as the team would leave gaps in their defense while trying to attack.

Chennaiyin FC fans in shock following the departure of Slavko Damjanovic

Fans have taken to social media to react to the departure of central defender Slavko Damjanovic. Despite the team's poor display, the Serbian earned the support of the fans with his performances throughout the course of the season.

It is understandable that new head coach Thomas Brdarić is looking at recruitment based on the style of play he wants the team to adopt. Damjanovic's departure has been received poorly among the club's ardent supporters.

