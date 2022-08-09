ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC retain the services of Rahim Ali for two more years

Amid rumors about a move away from Tamil Nadu, Chennaiyin FC have announced that their Indian forward Rahim Ali has signed a contract extension on Tuesday, August 9. The new deal will keep the youngster at the club for two more years until 2024.

The forward has been part of the Chennaiyin setup for the past three seasons. He has made 40 appearances for the club spanning over three years, scoring four times and assisting twice.

During the summer transfer window, Rahim was rumored to jump ship and join Emami East Bengal. However, in a press statement, Rahim Ali averred:

“I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Chennaiyin FC. There was never a doubt in my mind. I'm not going anywhere.”

"His extension is a huge positive for our team" - Chennaiyin FC co-owner on Rahim Ali

Since breaking into the Indian footballing scene in the build-up to the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017, Rahim has showcased quality across competitions. He made three appearances, including one start against Colombia U-17, in the World Cup.

The Barrackpore-born started out his youth career with Mohun Bagan. Since graduating from the AIFF Elite Academy, Rahim has also made 31 appearances for I-League outfit Indian Arrows FC.

Meanwhile, Rahim made his international debut for the Indian senior national team against Nepal in an international friendly in September 2021 in their 1-1 draw. He has made six appearances since his debut.

Furthermore, he was also part of the squad that won the SAFF Championship in 2021, coming off the bench in three games, including the final against Nepal where he assisted India’s final goal.

Speaking about retaining the services of Rahim Ali in a statement, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani stated:

“Over the years Rahim moulded himself into one of the most exciting young talents in the country. Valuable experience with the Indian national team and youth on his side, his extension is a huge positive for our team.”

For the Marina Machans, securing Rahim Ali for the two upcoming seasons will allow them to retain their core and maintain stability going forward.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin have already started their preparations under new coach Thomas Brdaric for the upcoming Durand Cup, starting later this month. Their star recruits Kwame Karikari and Peter Sliskovic have already arrived in the city and are practicing with the squad.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das