ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC rope in former Kerala Blasters FC winger Prasanth K

Prasanth K has managed to find a new club for himself, not long after his departure from Kerala Blasters FC was announced. Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC roped in the young forward on Tuesday, September 27. He has joined the Marina Machans on a one-year deal.

In a club statement, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani expressed her delight at the new signing. She said:

“Prasanth is a great solution to boost our depth in attack ahead of the upcoming season. Having played in Chennai earlier, he should fit in perfectly.”

The Kozhikode-born attacker will be a part of the attack at the Marina Arena after spending five years with the Yellow Tuskers. Usually playing on the right side, Prasanth K's pace and agility are a massive threat to the opposition.

The former Yellow Tuskers winger has made 76 appearances so far in his career. He made his professional debut in 2017 with Chennai City in the I-League when sent on loan by Kerala Blasters. He is a product of the AIFF Elite Academy and has represented India at the U-17 and U-20 levels.

On putting pen to paper, the newly recruited Marina Machans shared his excitement in a statement by the club. Prasanth K said:

"I'm truly happy and overwhelmed to be a part of this club. I am here to give my 100% and raise the bar."

Chennaiyin FC to kickstart their ISL 2022-23 campaign on October 10

After two back-to-back disappointing campaigns, the Marina Machans will be eager to start the ISL 2022-23 season with a win and continue to build as the season progresses.

Thomas Brdaric's side will be up against Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan away at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The two sides will clash on October 10, 2022, in a bid to fuel their title aspirations.

