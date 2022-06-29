ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC rope in Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi

Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of Iranian defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi as the club's Asian signing ahead of the upcoming season, the Marina Machans announced on Wednesday, June 29.

The 31-year-old's last stint was with Thai club Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC in 2021, where he made three appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Although Hakhamaneshi has been a free agent for close to a year, the 6'6'' defender has ample experience at the club level. The Iranian has played for several clubs in the Persian Gulf Pro League, the first-tier league in Iran. He made 59 appearances in the league for clubs such as Naft Tehran, Tractor FC and Sanat Naft.

The defender even won the Persian Gulf Pro League with Foolad FC in 2013-14. The seasoned centre-back has played 60 games in the Iranian second-tier for Khooneh Be Khooneh and Fajr Sepasi.

Expressing his joy at joining the two-time ISL winners, Vafa was quoted as saying in a statement released by the club on Wednesday:

“I feel proud to join the team to represent Chennai. I will fight with all my might for the pride of the city and the people.”

Chennaiyin FC raring to rebuild their side and return to winning ways

The Marina Machans had a forgettable run in the ISL last season, finishing eighth in the standings. However, under new head coach Thomas Brdaric, the club will be hoping to regain their lost glory.

A few days back, the Tamil Nadu club announced the arrival of their first foreign player Fallou Diagne before adding Vafa to their squad.

Speaking about their newest signing, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a media statement:

“Vafa Hakhamaneshi is a towering addition to our squad. Having played in the Iranian first tier league and the AFC Champions League, he will be aware of the challenges that lie ahead of us."

The Chennai-based club have acquired some quality Indian players ahead of the new season. If they can back up those signings with some big-money foreigners, Brdaric might just have a quality squad at his disposal to challenge for the title.

