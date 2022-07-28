Create
ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC rope in local boy Ajith Kumar from Bengaluru FC

Ajith Kumar played at Bengaluru FC for the past two seasons. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Bengaluru FC)
Sayantan Guha
Modified Jul 28, 2022 02:31 PM IST

Two-time Indian Super League winners Chennaiyin FC have roped in the services of local boy Ajith Kumar ahead of the 2022-23 season, they announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old will be joining the Marina Machans after a two-year stint at Bengaluru FC.

Born in Chennai, Ajith started out his professional career in 2018 with local club Chennai City FC and went on to play a crucial role in the club’s maiden I-League title-winning campaign, appearing in all 20 league games. In his two years with Chennai City, Ajith made 42 appearances across competitions, including in the Super Cup and AFC Cup.

Expressing the elation of signing the local talent, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a press release:

“We always love it when we bring a performing Chennai player back to this city and that's exactly what Ajith Kumar is.”

In the summer of 2020, the left-back was snapped up by ISL outfit Bengaluru FC. Ajith made 13 appearances in the last two Indian Super League seasons for Bengaluru FC. He also played in four AFC Cup matches as well as five Durand Cup matches for them.

Meanwhile, Ajith, speaking about his new venture, stated in a club statement:

“Feels good to come back to Chennai, but this time as a Chennaiyin FC player. I can't wait to play in front of the home fans,” Ajith averred.

Chennaiyin FC are building a strong squad with quite a few utility players

Chennaiyin FC have had a stretch of underwhelming outings in the Indian Super League, finishing eighth in the previous two ISL seasons. Hence, the Marina Machans are desperate to return back to their glory days.

They have undergone multiple changes this summer, bringing in numerous new faces, including head coach Thomas Brdaric.

Rather than opting to go for big Indian names, the Tamil Nadu-based club has signed multiple utility players to strengthen the squad. The likes of Monotosh Chakladar, Sajal Bag, Jockson Dhas, Sourav Das, and Aakash Sangwan will provide the club with a strong base.

