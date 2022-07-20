ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC seal deal with German midfielder Julius Ducker

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Chennaiyin FC sealed a deal with German midfielder Julius Duker on Wednesday to wrap up their foreign roster for the upcoming season. The 26-year-old is the second foreign midfielder the Marina Machans have roped in alongside Rafael Crivellaro, who has been part of the team since 2019.

Duker joins Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Petar Sliskovic and Kwame Karikari as part of the club's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season.

The left-footed midfielder has 35 goals and 23 assists to his name from 210 career appearances so far. Chennaiyin FC is Duker’s maiden assignment outside Germany.

Expressing her delight at the latest acquisition, the Marina Machans' co-owner Vita Dani said on their official website:

"Our final foreign signing Julius will be a great fit in this youthful and fresh-looking team we have put together. His versatility will be a good asset for the team."

A VfL Wolfsburg youth academy graduate, Duker has been playing at the senior professional level since 2014 and has featured for some popular German clubs, including Eintracht Braunschweig and SV Meppen.

Chennaiyin FC to build a strong midfielder with Ducker

The Braunschweig-born midfielder will add to the experience of Chennaiyin midfield, which already comprises Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa and Mohammed Rafique.

Expressing excitement ahead of his first stint in India, Duker said:

“I‘m proud to be part of this big club. First of all, I would like to thank the fans for all the messages and the warm welcome. I’m just excited to finally be able to meet the team, the staff and our fans.

"Of course, I’m motivated to achieve the goals set by the club. I will work hard to create successful times for the club again. But first I want to get to know the team and get in shape.”

Duker's addition to Brdaric's plans makes Chennaiyin a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming season. With his versatility and experience, the dynamic footballer will also offer different combinations for the Marina Machans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far