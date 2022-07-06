ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC sign former Bundesliga striker Petar Sliskovic

Chennaiyin FC have secured the services of former FSV Mainz striker Petar Sliskovic ahead of the upcoming season.

A product of FSV Frankurt’s youth setup, the Croatian forward made his professional debut at the age of 19 in the Bundesliga with FSV Mainz. He played for the club for five seasons, until 2015.

The marquee announcement followed Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari’s arrival, bolstering the Marina Machans camp.

Welcoming Sliskovic to the club, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said:

“Petar Sliskovic is a great addition to our squad. Having played in many different clubs in Germany with some top coaches and players, Sliskovic also has the experience that some of our youngsters can feed off.”

Sliskovic usually plays as a centre-forward and has 136 goals and 16 assists to his name from 359 games. For most of his career, he has played highly competitive football in Germany.

He was also a part of the FSV Mainz side that emerged the U-19 Bundesliga champions in 2008-09. Besides FSV Mainz, the 6’4 striker has also played for several other German clubs including Hallescher FC, Viktoria 1889 Berlin and MSV Duisburg.

Ahead of maiden stint in India, Sliskovic said:

"I am very happy about my move to Chennaiyin FC. I hear it's a great club to go to, I hear. And I'll give everything to make sure we succeed.”

FC Aarau is the only non-German club Sliskovic has played for so far in his 12-year long career. The 31-year-old spent two seasons at the Swiss club, starting in 2014-15 and featuring in 31 matches for them across competitions, registering five goals and two assists.

Chennaiyin FC camp look set for the season ahead

With the inclusion of Sliskovic alongside Kwame Karikari, the Marina Machans' attack looks deadly going into pre-season. The side have already begun their preparations under head coach Thomas Brdaric.

