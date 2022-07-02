ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC sign Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari ahead of the upcoming season

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights Chennaiyin FC have roped in Ghanaian forward Kwame Karikari ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Saturday.

The 30-year-old's addition will bolster the attacking department of the Marina Machans. Karikari will be joining the Tamil Nadu side after an impressive outing in the Thai League for Nakhonratchasima Mazda. He scored 13 goals in 29 league matches for the Thai club last season.

Furthermore, Karikari was also the joint second-highest goal-scorer for Mazda in the Thai FA Cup with four strikes from six games.

“I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. I cannot wait to get started with the new team and I am really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge,” said Karikari in a statement.

The Ghanaian center-forward is an experienced campaigner, having played 261 games in his 11-year long professional career with 84 goals and 13 assists to his name. He is the third foreign signing of the season for Chennaiyin FC after Fallou Diagne and Vafa Hakhamaneshi. If Rafael Crivellaro and Karikari can combine well then the Marina Machans might be set for an exciting season.

Kwame Karikari's got the résumé to impress at Chennaiyin FC

As mentioned earlier, Karikari has the experience of plying his trade across the globe with precisely 12 clubs in eight top-tier leagues. He also has two Europa League goals to his name, which came against CSKA Moscow and PSV Eindhoven in 2012.

Karikari has spent most of his career playing with AIK Solna in the Swedish division, where he made his professional debut in 2011 at the age of 19. He has made 58 appearances with Solna, including seven Europa League matches, and has scored 10 goals in five seasons across all competitions.

Other Swedish teams Karikari played for included Halmstads BK and Degerfors. In 2015, Karikari left Sweden and joined Turkish side Balikesirspor. He played 40 matches for them in two seasons, registering 12 goals and five assists. He later turned out for clubs in countries like Norway, Qatar, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

Speaking about the club’s new signing, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said:

"I would like to welcome Kwame Karikari to the Chennaiyin family. I think he’s got the technical ability and the physicality to succeed in India. We have had many great forwards at this club and I believe Kwame should be able to match those standards.”

