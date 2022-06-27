ISL Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC signs Senegalese defender Fallou Diagne

Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of Senegalese center-back Fallou Diagne, who was a free agent, ahead of the 2022-23 season of the Indian Super League, the club announced on Monday.

The defender’s most recent stint was in the Albanian league with KF Vllaznia, where he played under Chennaiyin FC’s new boss Thomas Brdaric. He won the Albanian Cup in the 2021-22 season.

Expressing his happiness about joining the two-time ISL winners, Diagne said in a statement:

“I am excited because this is my first time in India. I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC and I hope to bring something to the team so that together we win more titles.”

Diagne made his debut for Metz in 2009 at the age of 19 and went on to make 99 appearances for the club, including a loan spell in the 2017-18 season. Between 2014 and 2016, he made 37 appearances with Stade Rennais FC, giving him a total of 78 Ligue 1 outings.

Between 2011 and 2014, the Senegalese international made 65 appearances for SC Freiburg, including 57 Bundesliga games and three Europa League outings. The 6'1 central defender is a threat in the opposition box as he has 16 goals so far in his career.

The defender has earned three caps for reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal. This includes one appearance in an AFCON qualifier against Namibia where he played alongside Kalidou Koulibaly and Sadio Mane.

Fallou Diagne is Chennaiyin FC's first foreign transfer for the season

The Senegalese defender is the first foreign player the Marina Machans have unveiled this season.

Chennaiyin FC had a forgettable run in the ISL last season. However, under new head coach Thomas Brdaric, the club will be hoping to regain their lost glory. Signing an experienced campaigner like Diagne is a concrete step in that journey.

Speaking on the club's first new foreign signing for this season, the club's co-owner Vita Dani said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Fallou Diagne as our first new foreign signing ahead of the upcoming season. It’s always good to bring in a player that the coach has worked with before. The experience he brings, having played in the German and French first-tier leagues, will be invaluable to our young squad.”

Meanwhile, Brdaric, who has worked previously with the 32-year-old, lauded the new signing and underlined that Fallou Diagne would bring some much-needed 'discipline and diligence' to the side. The German gaffer said:

"Diagne is a very experienced player who should stabilize and lead the defense. He radiates a calmness on the ball and is also an absolute role model in terms of discipline and diligence. He will acclimate quickly and be an important part of the team."

