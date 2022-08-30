ISL Transfer News: East Bengal FC add Semboi Haokip to strengthen their attack

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit East Bengal FC have roped in Semboi Haokip to bolster their attack in the upcoming edition of ISL 2022-23. The club announced the same on their social media handles on Tuesday, August 30.

Haokip was part of SC East Bengal's squad for the ISL 2021-22 campaign. The forward from Gangpijang, Manipur, featured in 12 matches for the Red and Gold Brigade in the 2021-22 season and bagged two goals and one assist throughout the season.

He made his mark in the ISL 2021-22 scoring against Odisha FC, in which the Red and Gold Brigade lost 6-4. Haokip will be a great addition to Stephen Constantine's attacking line-up consisting of Suhair VP, Aniket Jadhav, Cleiton Silva, Himanshu Jangra and Eliandro, to name a few.

The former Bengaluru FC forward, who scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for the Blues, is known for his physical presence in the final third and pressing ability.

Constantine's side struggled to make an impact in the final third in the Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan FC on Sunday and Haokip's addition could solve the issue for the Kolkata giants.

East Bengal FC will face a strong Mumbai City FC in their upcoming Group B fixture in the 2022 Durand Cup on Saturday, September 3, and Semboi Haokip is expected to make his debut against the Islanders.

East Bengal FC intend on making amends against Mumbai City FC

After a disappointing derby day that involved Sumeet Passi putting the ball into his own net, East Bengal FC will be eager to make amends in their last group game. The side put up a great showing in front of a jam-packed Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan despite an own goal spoiling the party.

Constantine's men are steadily working on building themselves as a unit in pursuit of a better finish to their 2022-23 campaign.

With Haokip's inclusion, Stephen Constantine can plan ahead and prepare the Kolkata-based outfit for a stronger return to the ISL.

