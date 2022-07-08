ISL Transfer News: FC Goa bolster attack with Iker Guarrotxena signing

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa confirmed the acquisition of Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena Vallejo, the club announced on its social media handles on July 8. The Spaniard's deal with the club will run till 2024.

Guarrotxena spent last season playing for UD Logrones in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier). He was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 strikes, including a hat-trick and two braces.

The Spaniard’s 17 goal contributions in all (including three assists) helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs. After signing for the Gaurs, Guarrotxena told fcgoa.in:

"It’s an honour to be a part of FC Goa. The Club has only a few foreigner players and I’m proud to be among the chosen few. FC Goa showed confidence in me, and hence, I’ll try my best to take them to new heights."

After featuring for Arenas Getxo and Athletic Bilbao’s youth teams, Guarrotxena made his senior football debut in 2011 with CD Basconia in the Tercera Division, the erstwhile fourth division of the Spanish Football League system.

Guarrotxena has a vast amount of experience from playing in a number of other foreign leagues. The 29-year-old had stints with Athletic Bilbao Reserves, CD Tenerife, CD Mirandes and Cultural Leonesa. He then made his first move abroad to Polish top-division outfit Pogon Szczecin in 2018.

The Spaniard then went on to play for Greek Super League club Volos NPS and A-League (Men) side Western United over the next two seasons. He would make his way back to Spain and signed with UD Logrones in the Primera Division RFEF (Spanish third-tier) last year.

"His profile fits exactly what the team needed" - FC Goa’s Director of Football Ravi Puskur

After acquiring the services of the Spanish forward, the club's Director of Football Ravi Puskar spoke about what Iker would add to the side. He said:

“We’re very pleased to bring someone like Iker Guarrotxena on board. We were looking to bring in a player who would contribute in creativity and connect the play. He brings a lot of decisive quality in the final third and has a lot of versatility about him, as he can play in multiple positions equally well. His profile fits exactly what the team needed."

Born and raised in the city of Bilbao in northern Spain, Guarrotxena spent the majority of his football career in his home country. Joining the Spanish contingent at Goa, the winger-forward should be able to deliver for head coach Carlos Pena next season.

