ISL Transfer News: FC Goa rope in Aizawl FC's breakthrough midfield starlet Ayush Dev Chhetri

Indian Super League (ISL) heavyweights FC Goa have acquired the services of Ayush Dev Chhetri, Aizawl FC's breakthrough midfield star, ahead of the upcoming season, the club announced on Friday.

The 19-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Gaurs, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The youngster thrived under Yan Law at Aizawl FC after making his debut the previous season. He went on to make 10 appearances for the Mizoram-based club, scoring three goals and providing a single assist from a deep role.

In a club statement, Ayush expressed his elation about joining the Gaurs, saying:

“FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I’m happy to join them. Playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of my biggest dreams and I’m thankful to FC Goa for giving me the opportunity.”

Ayush Dev Chhetri could become a vital cog in the wheel for FC Goa in the near future

The defensive midfielder first made the headlines last season after his strike against eventual I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC. However, it was his thunderous second-half strike against NEROCA FC that showed the Indian footballing fraternity that the boy is special.

The Mizoram-born started playing football at the age of five and quickly rose through the ranks before getting selected for Aizawl FC’s U15 and U18 teams for the Hero Youth League. Although he operates in the defensive midfield area, Chhetri has already shown that he can make a similar impact further up the pitch too.

But is he ready to step up and face challenges in the Indian Super League? Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, definitely felt that way:

"Given his experience in the I-League last season, we felt he was ready to make the step up and rub shoulders with the players in the ISL on a daily basis. We’re confident that with time he’ll step up and become a vital asset for the club in the years to come," Puskur underlined.

FC Goa have been known to nurture young talent since their inception. Playing alongside the likes of Glan Martins and Edu Bedia, Chhetri is expected to improve leaps and bounds over the upcoming season and could soon become an asset for the Gaurs.

