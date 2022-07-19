ISL Transfer News: FC Goa rope in Noah Sadaoui

FC Goa completed the signing of winger Noah Sadaoui, the club confirmed on their social media handles on Tuesday (July 19). The Moroccan international penned a two-year deal with the Gaurs and will represent them until the summer of 2024.

Moroccan-born Sadaoui took his baby steps into football in the youth ranks of Wydad Casablanca, one of the biggest clubs in the country. At the age of 11, he emigrated to the USA with his family and went on to join the academy of Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls.

The 28-year-old forward began his senior career with Israeli Premier League club Maccabi Haifa. Following this, he found himself in Liga Leumit (Israeli second-tier) outfits Hapoel Kfar Saba and Hapoel Nazareth Illit. He later moved to South Africa to join Ajax Cape Town (currently known as Cape Town Spurs).

Sadaoui got his first taste of silverware with the Cape Town Spurs as he helped them clinch the 2015 MTN 8, South Africa’s biggest cup competition with three goals in as many matches. His next destination was Miami United, with whom he won the 2016 National Premier Soccer League.

The 28-year-old then went on to feature for Real CD Espana (Honduras), Al-Kaburah and Mirbat SC (both Oman), ENPPI SC (Egypt), MC Oujda, Raja Casablanca and AS FAR Rabat (all Morocco).

On completing the formalities of his deal, Noah Sadaoui said:

“I’m pleased to begin the next phase of my career with FC Goa. The club is not new to me, we’ve been speaking to each other for nearly two years now, and I’ve used this time to follow them and their performances in the Indian Super League, Durand Cup and so on."

The Moroccan international added that he has observed the club's desire to add more trophies to their cabinet from their match videos. His conversation with head coach Carlos Pena also aided the deal between the two parties. On this note, he said:

"I had offers from clubs in other countries as well, but when the coach himself had a chat with me and made it clear that he believes in my abilities, it gave me the confidence to decide that I’m joining them."

FC Goa's Director of Football kept track of the Moroccan forward

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, has been tracking the player's development for some time now. He was ecstatic about being able to land a deal for the Moroccan. Speaking on the new signing, Puskur said:

“Noah Sadaoui is another product of the extensive scouting work we do throughout the years. He’s somebody we were very interested in a few years ago and have always maintained that interest. This year, when the opportunity opened up, we pushed hard to ensure we got him on board."

Ravi Puskar added that Noah's unpredictable style of play will complement FC Goa's frontline, adding to the dynamism of Alvaro Vasquez and Iker Guarrotxena.

Sadaoui is the Gaurs' fourth signing ahead of the 2022-23 season, following Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout and Iker Guarrotxena. He has made four appearances for the Moroccan national team so far. Sadaoui started both the semi-finals and the final of the 2020 African Nations Championship, helping Morocco to the crown.

