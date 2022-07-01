ISL Transfer News: FC Goa rope in Syrian defender Fares Arnaout

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa announced that they have acquired the services of Syrian national team defender Fares Arnaout, on a one-year deal on Friday (July 1).

The 25-year-old centre-back previously featured for Bahraini outfit Al-Muharraq SC. Arnaout's transfer means that the Gaurs have secured their mandatory Asian-quota signing for the upcoming season. The Syrian international has had stints at Al-Jazira FSC in the UAE Pro League as well as Al-Jaish SC in the Syrian Premier League.

The 25-year-old is expected to play an important role in Carlos Pena's side as they look to improve on their ninth-place finish in the 2021-22 campaign. His experience in Asian football will bolster the side's backline as they go out in pursuit of regaining their lost glory.

The Syrian national team defender has netted once for Bahraini outfit Al-Muharraq SC in the AFC Cup. It will be interesting to see how Arnaout copes with the methods of head coach Carlos Pena. The Spaniard was an integral part of the Goa side that won the League Shield win under former gaffer Sergio Lobera.

FC Goa looks set to kick off season with a bang

After a bright start to the 2021-22 season that kicked off with the Gaurs winning the Durand Cup, the side failed to replicate their form in the ISL. Plagued by injuries, the Gaurs were initially led by Juan Ferrando. The side could not breach opposition defenses and were on the receiving end of some impressive goalscoring on most occasions.

However, the side looks determined to make amends for their disastrous 2021-22 campaign under the regime of former defender and current head coach Carlos Pena. With the recent incomings of Arshdeep Singh, Alvaro Vasquez and Fares Arnaout, things look bright for the ISL outfit.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far