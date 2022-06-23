Former Asian Champions League winner Brendan Hamill signs for ATK Mohun Bagan

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK Mohun Bagan have announced the signing of former Melbourne Victory defender Brendan Hamill on Thursday.

Hamill started his career at Melbourne Heart after rejecting offers from various English Premier League outfits. He signed for the Australian outfit on April 23, 2010 at the age of 17. After spending two seasons with the club, he joined K-League side Seongnam FC.

Hamill was also an integral part of the various age-group teams of the Australian national football team.

Brendan Hamill has had some experience playing in the A-League and is known to be a ball-playing defender, the kind that suits coach Juan Ferrando's style of play. The Australian defender has been lured to the Kolkata giants to replace Tiri, who picked up an injury during the Mariners' AFC Cup group phase encounter against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Hamill lifted the AFC Champions League title with Western Sydney Wanderers FC in 2014. With significant experience under his belt, he will bolster the Green and Maroon brigade's backline. His last piece of silverware was with A-League outfit Melbourne Victory, with whom he lifted the FFA Cup in 2021.

Hamill is also known to be an aerial threat, especially in set-pieces. This could serve as an asset to the Green and Maroon Brigade going forward in the season ahead. The 29-year old is expected to add solidity to the backline that currently comprises of Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan.

ATK Mohun Bagan mean business

The Mariners have looked edgy when it comes to luring in big names this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan have recently penned deals with Hyderabad FC right wing-back Asish Rai and Bengaluru FC's Ashique Kuruniyan. Adding Hamill to the mix makes their defensive unit strong ahead of a long 2022-23 campaign.

