ISL Transfer News: Gaurav Bora joins NorthEast United FC ahead of 2022-23 season

Earlier on Thursday (25 August), Indian Super League (ISL) outfit NorthEast United FC announced the acquisition of centre-back Gaurav Bora ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Guwahati-born defender will be a part of Marco Balbul's plans for the upcoming season.

Gaurav Bora moved to Delhi when he was younger and was selected to train at the Bhaichung Bhutia Football School. His performances led him to represent Delhi's U-16 team. Pune City FC kept an eye on young Bora and asked him for a trial. Impressing everyone at the Maharashtra-based outfit, he joined Pune City FC's academy.

In November 2017, he was loaned out to I-League side Chennai City FC. He made his debut against the Indian Arrows, against whom his side faced a 3-0 defeat. He impressed everyone in the I-League side with his performances in the 2017-18 season and was loaned back to the Chennai-based club the following season. Under Akbar Nawas, Bora moved to defense, where he partnered with Roberto Eslava.

On March 19, 2019, he scored a brace against Minerva Punjab and helped Chennai City FC lift their first-ever I-League trophy.

Bora joined Odisha FC ahead of the 2019-20 season and made his debut against FC Goa on December 22, 2019. He has been with the Juggernauts for three seasons and has featured 41 times for the ISL outfit.

NorthEast United FC are back in business

NorthEast United FC have been rather quiet for most of the ongoing transfer season. This has resulted in a lot of frustrations amongst the Highlanders' faithful. However, since the appointment of their new head coach, the club have looked ambitious in the market, revamping their squad for the 2022-23 season. So far, the Highlanders have acquired the services of goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya, midfielders Emil Benny and Jithin MS along with defender Gaurav Bora.

