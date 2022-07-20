ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC rope in full-back Manoj Mohammad

ISL Champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of young full-back Manoj Mohammad on a three-year deal, the club announced on their social media handles on Wednesday. The deal runs until the end of 2024-25 and the full-back will be part of the first team under Manolo Marquez.

A product of the East Bengal academy, Manoj has garnered experience playing in the I-League in the black and white of Mohammedan SC. Usually deployed as a left-back, the former Black Panthers star is a complete full-back who is effective at both ends of the field.

He made 16 league appearances for the senior side before joining Mohammedan SC in 2020. He has since been a regular in the first team and made 29 appearances for the club, playing a crucial role in the second-place finish in the 2021-22 I-League campaign.

Upon signing the dotted line, Manoj said on Hyderabad's official website:

“I am really happy to sign for this club at this stage of my career. I can’t wait to get on the pitch and I promise to give my best in every training session and in every game."

Hyderabad FC stick to their philosophy of promoting young stars

Hyderabad FC have kept their focus on providing young talents with a platform to express themselves at the highest level.

Having registered a few assists, the young full-back has had an impressive outing for Andrey Chernyshov's side. Manoj Mohammad was also part of the Mohammedan SC side that won the Calcutta Football League title after 40 years.

The full-back can be expected to fill in for former right-back Asish Rai, who left the Nizams to join Kolkata-based ATK Mohun Bagan. His effectiveness will play a huge part in Manolo Marquez's side defending their title in the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far