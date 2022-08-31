ISL Transfer News: Hyderabad FC signs Reagan Singh on a season-long loan

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Hyderabad FC announced the signing of Keisham Reagan Singh on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday (August 31). The former Chennaiyin FC defender will don yellow colors for the Nizams in the 2022-23 season.

The former Marina Machans full-back has 105 ISL appearances under his belt. He was earlier a part of NorthEast United FC, initially on loan from Shillong's Royal Wahingdoh FC and later sealing a permanent move in July 2016.

He joined Chennaiyin FC ahead of the 2020-21 season and was a first-choice right-back for the club.

In a club statement, Reagan expressed his excitement at joining Manolo Marquez's side. He said:

"I am really happy to join Hyderabad FC and to train under coach Monolo is an honour. I think he is the best coach in the country and this is a great challenge for me. I look forward to working and learning as a team and can’t wait to get started."

Reagan's addition to the Hyderabad FC's squad will solidify their backline and allow them to defend their title going into the upcoming edition of the ISL. The full-back offers the ability to own the right flank, as he did under former gaffer Bozidar Bandovic.

Despite two successive disappointing seasons, the Manipur-born defender made his presence felt and was an immediate choice for the reigning ISL champions. Reagan will fill the shoes of former right-back Asish Rai.

Reagan Singh's move to Hyderabad FC forces Chennaiyin FC to look for a full-back

Reagan Singh's departure from the Chennaiyin FC camp has forced the side to look for a replacement right-back. The club is supposedly looking for a full-back who possesses good attacking abilities.

Meanwhile, Reagan has joined Manolo Marquez and the first team in Manipur to begin preparations for the 2022-23 season.

Hyderabad FC are in Imphal for Durand Cup 2022. Placed in Group C, they beat NEROCA FC 3-0 on Tuesday to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Edited by Neelay Yadav